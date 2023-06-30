The Usos' mom sends a message ahead of The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money In The Bank 2023

The Usos' mom has been repeatedly texting them and urging them not to fight with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

At WWE Money In The Bank 2023, Jey and Jimmy Uso will take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match. The highly-anticipated bout will seemingly headline the show.

WWE recently interviewed The Usos while they were preparing for the big match. The twins revealed that their mom has been consistently messaging them and telling them not to fight with their brothers. Here's what they said:

"Mama texts us everyday talking about stop fighting. My dad be on Twitter and you see how he feels about it. Regardless, when you're going through it with your family, it happens. But fighting also happens, and this is what need to be done. July 1st, the whole world about to witness this, we're ready." [3:34-4:04]

The Usos also made a bold prediction about Solo Sikoa

Jey and Jimmy Uso had a lot to say about their brother Solo Sikoa. They hinted that it was smart of Sikoa to align with the best in the business. They added that Sikoa would smarten up somewhere down the line, just like they did. Check out the comments below:

"Solo, why wouldn't you wanna align yourself with the top? The Champ [Roman Reigns], the best of the best, that's what he's doing. He's under that learning tree. Man of very few words. He'll smarten up. He's gonna smarten up, just like we left his a**, Solo's gonna get smart too and leave his a** too. 'Cause that's what Roman's been doing lately, mistreating us, man, to stay on top." [1:35 - 2:00]

The Bloodline is dubbed by many as the greatest faction in modern WWE, and rightfully so. The stable dominated the main roster for about three years before imploding at WWE Night of Champions. Only time will tell if The Usos manage to put Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa down, or if The Tribal Chief picks up another massive win.

What are your predictions for the "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023?

