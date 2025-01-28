The Usos react to hilarious botch from WWE RAW

Last year, The Usos reconciled on WWE SmackDown after months of animosity and a match at WrestleMania XL. Recently, the duo reacted to a hilarious botch by Michael Cole on Monday Night RAW.

Michael Cole has become a beloved on-screen personality over the past few years. Under the Triple H-led management, the veteran has arguably been able to showcase his skills as a commentator without much creative restrictions.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso entered the arena alongside rapper Quavo. The two interacted with Cole and Pat McAfee before entering the ring to make an announcement.

During the abovementioned interaction, Cole tried a new handshake, which worked with Main Event Jey. However, he didn't have the same luck with Quavo. Later, Pat McAfee uploaded a clip of the botch on X/Twitter, drawing the following response from The Usos:

"😂😂," The Usos wrote on X/Twitter.

The Usos reacted to major WWE announcement on Monday Night RAW

Earlier this year, fans began to speculate which star would appear on the cover of WWE 2K25. After weeks of teases, on RAW, it was revealed Roman Reigns would be the cover star of the game. However, that wasn't it, as the company had more in store for fans.

2K Games announced that the game will have a Deadman Edition, a tribute to The Undertaker, and a Bloodline Edition along with the standard version. The Bloodline Edition will likely showcase the faction's long-running saga, which has received a positive response from fans.

The Usos have been an integral part of the storyline and sent a message following the blockbuster announcement on RAW. The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions mentioned that they were blessed to be featured on the cover art of the game.

"Blessed🩸," The Usos wrote on X/Twitter.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have announced their respective entries into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. It'll be interesting to see if Jimmy Uso also enters the gimmick bout.

