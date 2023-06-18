The Usos react to their match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was an eventful one as Roman Reigns was on the receiving end of multiple superkicks from The Usos while Solo Sikoa was laid out as well.

Following the blockbuster segment, a tag team match was announced between The Usos and the team of the Tribal Chief and the Enforcer of The Bloodline. The bout will take place at WWE Money in the Bank in London and is likely to be the main event of the premium live event.

Jey Uso had to make a decision on the Friday night show about his allegiance to Jimmy Uso or Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. He picked the former, superkicking the Head of the Table. Solo tried to take out his brothers, but he met the same fate as the leader of The Bloodline. The latter was incensed as he made it back to his feet, only for The Usos to double superkick him to end the segment on an explosive note.

When the match was made official for Money in the Bank, the Usos had a one-word reaction to it on Twitter.

"LFG," tweeted The Usos.

Former WWE star Konnan believes Solo Sikoa could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Many expected Cody Rhodes to be the one to end Roman Reigns' two-year-long reign at WrestleMania 39 finally, but Solo Sikoa ensured that the Tribal Chief retained his titles.

In a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, former WWE and WCW star Konnan stated that he would find it believable if Solo Sikoa ended the historic reign.

"It could be. People would believe it, you know what I'm saying? And a lot of people don't believe they can beat Roman. Maybe Cody [Rhodes], maybe Seth [Rollins], you know, but Solo is a kind of a guy that they've protected. He's only done one job and I think it was to Cody. [Everything that comes out of his mouth means something] Right. And he might be the anti-promo guy. Just a guy that says very few words but he gets the job done and it might get over, you never know," he said. [From 01:37 to 02:12]

Roman Reigns recently crossed 1000 days as the Universal Champion. Money in the Bank will be another premium live event where he will not be defending the title, so his reign will likely go on for the foreseeable future.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes