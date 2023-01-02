The Usos recall their wholesome moment with WWE star Sami Zayn from 2022 by tweeting one emoji

The Usos have recalled their wholesome moment with fellow WWE star Sami Zayn from Survivor Series WarGames.

During the WarGames Match, Zayn pledged his allegiance to The Bloodline by betraying his long-term friend Kevin Owens. He was also on the same page as Jey Uso after months of tension between the two.

Taking to Twitter, The Usos recalled the moment between Jey and Zayn from the WarGames Match by tweeting out a blood drop emoji. In doing so, the tag team champions hinted that The Honorary Uce might be blood after all.

Zayn has accompanied Jimmy and Jey Uso for most of their recent matches. The 38-year-old star has been vital for The Bloodline, especially in the absence of The Tribal Chief.

Zayn has also accompanied Jimmy and Jey during their title defenses against top tag teams on both RAW and SmackDown.

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently gave his honest take on The Usos

Bully Ray was recently in conversation with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling. During the interview, he mentioned his all-time top picks of tag teams in the wrestling business.

Ray mentioned the likes of The Hardys, The Midnight Express, and other legendary teams. He said:

"The Rock 'n' Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardys."

The WWE veteran further added Jimmy and Jey to the list, mentioning that they are one of the best present-day tag teams. Ray added:

"I'm trying to give you one from today (...) The Usos. If The Usos had some more (...) I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better. But there are so many great tag teams. Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard]."

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will be in action next week on SmackDown. They will put their titles on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

