The Usos reunited on RAW; former WWE champion sends 2-word message after losing to the twins

WWE fans witnessed a massive reunion of The Usos on this week's RAW heading into WrestleMania 41. A former United States Champion shared a two-word message following the Monday night show.

Jimmy Uso turned out to be the mystery partner for Jey Uso against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the March 24, 2025, edition of the red show in Glasgow, Scotland. The Usos secured a victory over A-Town Down Under, executing a double-team maneuver on Waller followed by a 1-D on Theory.

It appears that the former United States Champion can't catch a break. Last week on RAW in Brussels, Belgium, The YEET Master squashed Austin Theory in less than 30 seconds.

Earlier today, The Unproven One took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a two-word message following his appearance on the show in Scotland.

"🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Scotland Theory🚀," he wrote.

Wrestling legend explains why Austin Theory's downfall in WWE should not be attributed to Vince McMahon

During Vince McMahon's tenure, he hand-picked the 27-year-old star for a major push, even calling the young star a 'future world champion.' That said, fans believe that Triple H has given up on Austin Theory since a notable decline in his momentum was seen in the past few weeks.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter said the former United States Champion's current booking didn't do justice to his talent. Instead of blaming McMahon, the veteran attributed this to unknown factors within WWE.

"It just amazes me, this guy is so very talented. They should be using him much stronger than they are right now. Do I think it's because he was pushed by Vince McMahon? My answer is: Unequivocally no. Something else must be going on here. Triple H and his team know good talent when they see it (...) For some reason, [Austin] Theory is not being used in the way he should be used. He's a real good talent, but the WWE machine usually has a good reason that we just don't know about, yet," Apter said.

Whether The Game will give Theory a big push following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas remains to be seen.

