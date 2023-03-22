The Usos, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens "punched and kicked like girls" on RAW, says unhappy WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE presented an action-packed RAW this week as The Usos accepted Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' challenge in the night's opener. The segment also featured a heated brawl, and during the latest Legion of RAW, Vince Russo blasted all the stars involved in the angle for throwing weak strikes.

One of the biggest matches on the WrestleMania card was finally confirmed on RAW, with The Usos giving in to KO and Zayn's demand for a shot at the undisputed tag team titles. Jimmy and Jey Uso, however, had no intentions of waiting until 'Mania for a fight as they entered the ring and began exchanging blows with the babyfaces.

Vince Russo was shocked that despite the collective experience of the four superstars, the brawl didn't look convincing, and he called them out for delivering punches and kicks that barely connected.

The former WWE writer didn't mince his words while criticizing The Usos, KO, and Zayn, as you can view below:

"Bro, this was horrendous. So now you've got the heels coming out, and now we've got this big brawl, and again, bro, they are punching and kicking like freaking girls. Bro, I don't understand. When you combine the years that these four wrestlers have combined, the years of experience, and I'm sitting here and seeing this phony crap and the stomping where they are barely touching, I'm like, man! Really, guys?" [12:01 - 12:45]

Vince Russo picked out several other issues from the latest RAW episode, one of which was the over-reliance on pandering to the St. Louis crowd.

The veteran noted that almost every babyface talent on the show this week tried to get a cheap pop by addressing the hometown audience. Russo even joked about the unwanted trend as he continued:

"I swear to god, if I had had a dollar tonight every single time somebody pandered to the St. Louis crowd, I would have at least been able to buy a pizza. Let me put it to you this way. I would have been able to buy the New York-style pizza from Pizza Hut for 13 bucks. At least 13 times, they were pandering to this crowd. Lots of pandering." [10:45 - 11:13]

Vince Russo wants WWE stars to stop staring at the WrestleMania sign

WWE Superstars pointing towards the WrestleMania sign has somewhat turned into a meme over the years. The talent, however, has not stopped with the oft-repeated practice as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were also seen staring at the massive WrestleMania 39 sign.

Vince Russo is tired of seeing the repetitive exercise every WrestleMania season and urged WWE to prevent its wrestlers from staring or pointing at the 'Mania sign as it just wasn't needed anymore.

"So, we've got Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn pandering; I like you; you like me! Didn't Barney use to sing that song? Yeah, I was waiting for them to break out into that. Then, bro, like the two biggest Jabrons, they are standing there staring at the sign!" said Russo. "They are standing there staring at the sign. Bro, can we stop the sign? At what year do we stop the sign-staring? What year do we stop that, bro?" [11:14 - 12:00]

Did you like what WWE presented on the most recent installment of Monday Night RAW? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes