The Usos send a message to The Hardy Boyz amid their WWE return; Jey Uso teases something major 

The Usos have sent a message to The Hardy Boyz, with Jey Uso teasing a match against Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. The veteran tag team returned to WWE during this week's NXT.

The multi-time tag team champions were in action against the No Quarter Catch Crew upon their return to WWE. However, this return came through a working relationship with TNA Wrestling and The Hardy Boyz haven't signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

After securing an impressive victory, a match between them and the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom, was confirmed for NXT Roadblock 2025. Matt and Jeff will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

On Instagram, The Usos reacted to The Hardy Boyz talking about their legacy. Jimmy Uso showed respect to Matt and Jeff. Meanwhile, Jey claimed that The Usos and The Hardyz could run it back one more time.

"Respect," wrote Jimmy.

"We still can. One mo time," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jimmy and Jey's messages to Matt and Jeff Hardy:

Bill Apter opened up about The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE

Bill Apter opened up about The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE. He was excited to see the No Quarter Catch Crew challenge Matt and Jeff Hardy to a match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he said:

"I really popped the other night when I was watching NXT when the No Quarter (Catch) Crew challenged The Hardys to come to NXT. And I was going, like, 'Yeah.' The Hardys have been around forever, but they're a major name still in tag team wrestling. And I am hoping that from NXT, maybe somehow, they will be put back into the WWE tag team picture, help invigorate that division."

At TNA Rebellion 2024, Matt Hardy made a surprise return to the company. Shortly after, he was reunited with his brother Jeff, who returned after the Against All Odds pay-per-view.

In October 2024, Matt and Jeff won the TNA World Tag Team Championships for the third time.

