The Usos set to face a 10-month-old tag team  at WrestleMania 38

The Usos have a big task ahead of them at WrestleMania 38. Now the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time, Jey and Jimmy Uso have a new challenge ahead of them after essentially clearing the tag team division on the blue brand. The match was seemingly set after Jey Uso lost on SmackDown.

The Usos are coming off a victorious feud against The Viking Raiders. While they didn't have an official title match at Elimination Chamber, they would beat them in a title defense on SmackDown. It was only a week ago when they attacked Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs from behind to make way for 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns to enter.

This was an evident tease of what was next, and this week on the Friday night show, the 10-month-old tag team of Nakamura and Boogs confronted the champions. It was Rick Boogs who secured their ticket to WrestleMania as he beat Jey Uso in a singles match.

While the match hasn't been made official as of this writing, it is expected to be announced very soon. The commentators made it clear that WrestleMania stakes are on the line in the singles match, and Boogs was the star of the show as he picked up the win.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs have been a successful pairing ahead of their clash with The Usos

While Rick Boogs debuted as Shinsuke Nakamura's hypeman and sidekick on May 11th, 2021, it has been close to a year since they have been together. They have been a successful pairing, as fans seem to have taken to the charismatic Boogs.

As for Nakamura, it led to his most meaningful run in a while. Unfortunately, it couldn't save him from having another underwhelming Intercontinental Championship reign. He would lose the title to Sami Zayn, who quickly lost it to Ricochet soon after on SmackDown.

Will Nakamura and Boogs be able to dethrone The Usos at WrestleMania 38?

Edited by Kaushik Das