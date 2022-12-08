The Usos tweet a three-word message after Umaga's son starts his wrestling training 

The Usos are currently members of The Bloodline. They have dominated the WWE tag team division for years and continue to do so.

Taking to Twitter, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions sent a three-word message as Umaga's youngest son, Zilla Fatu. The promising star has begun his wrestling training under Reality of Wrestling.

Quoting a tweet from Shelton Benjamin, The Usos sent a three-word message to motivate Zilla.

"He's up next," wrote the WWE stars.

Check out the same tweet below:

The late great Umaga was regarded as one of the most dominant and formidable superstars of all time. He is a former two-time Intercontinental Champion and has established his place as a legend of the business.

Meanwhile, his family members continue to make him proud in the wrestling industry. Alongside Jimmy and Jey, Solo Sikoa is also heavily involved on the main roster and is a member of The Bloodline.

The faction is led by The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, who is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Usos have enjoyed an incredible 2022 in WWE

The Usos are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They currently hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and won the RAW Tag Team Titles, earlier this year.

Throughout the year, Jimmy and Jey have shared the ring with top teams including The New Day, Brawling Brutes, and RK-Bro, among others. Their recent defense of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships was against Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle on RAW.

The Bloodline members will also be in action this Friday night on SmackDown, as they are set to defend their tag titles against Sheamus and Butch. They have previously defended their titles against Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes but will once again aim to get one over Sheamus and his stable.

The Usos were also ranked #1 by PWI, as they were voted the top tag team of 2022.

Have you enjoyed Jimmy and Jey Uso and The Bloodline's run in 2022? Sound off in the comment section

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes