The Viking Raiders to compete at NXT Spring Breakin'

WWE tag team The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) have been added to the NXT Spring Breakin' card. They are set to face off against The Creed Brothers on next week's special episode.

On the latest episode of the developmental brand, the former RAW Tag Team Champions were triumphant against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in their first match on the brand in over three years.

However, before the match, the former NXT Tag Team Champions had a backstage run-in with Roderick Strong, Malcolm Bivens, and The Creed Brothers of the Diamond Mine. The Creed Brothers then challenged the former tag team champions to a match on next week's Spring Breakin' show.

The bout has now been confirmed on WWE NXT's Twitter handle.

The Viking Raiders debuted on NXT in 2018. They were drafted to RAW the following year, where they defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to win the tag team titles. The Raiders lost their titles in a tag team turmoil match at Crown Jewel.

You can check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

WWE have announced more matches for NXT Spring Breakin'

WWE have announced several matches for the upcoming edition of NXT Spring Breakin'.

In addition to The Viking Raiders' tag team match against The Creed Brothers, a women's tag team match is also slated to take place. NXT Superstars Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons will team up against Natalya and Lash Legend.

Newly debuted Nathan Frazer will face Grayson Waller in a singles match. Cameron Grimes, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes will compete in a triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Joe Gacy.

NXT Spring Breakin' is a special episode of the developmental brand wherein the top titles will be on the line. It is scheduled to take place on May 3rd, 2022, at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Which matches are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha