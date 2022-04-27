WWE NXT Results: Former RAW Champs return; Top superstar attacked backstage - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 26th, 2022)

NXT kicked off with a match between Lash Legend and Nikkita Lyons. We were set to see some great matches tonight, including a big debut from Nathan Frazer of NXT UK.

WWE NXT Results (April 26th, 2022): Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

The match started right away, and Lyons got some big moves in but was tossed out of the ring by Legend. Lyons tried to climb back in but was dropped from the apron as the match continued. Legend tossed Nikkita into the steel steps before getting a nearfall in the ring with a sidewalk slam.

Lyons got some big kicks before getting a huge German Suplex and sending Legend into the corner. The latter tried for a powerbomb, but Nikkita countered it into a hurricanrana before picking up the win with a 450-roundhouse kick.

Result: Nikkita Lyons def. Lash Legend

After the match, Natalya rushed to the ring and attacked Lyons. Cora Jade came out to make the save as she and Lyons managed to beat up Legend and Nattie and sent them running. Later, we learned that a tag match was made official for next week between the two duos.

Grade: C

Roderick Strong was talking to Diamond Mine backstage and said that the group had to be ready for anything, and for that, he picked a world-class tag team for them to face next week. The team in question turned out to be the Viking Raiders, and they have a match tonight on NXT.

Von Wagner vs. Tony D'Angelo on NXT

Wagner was in control of the match early on and got a big suplex before taking D'Angelo to the ropes. Tony sent Wagner outside, but the latter dropped The Don on the apron with a big side slam.

D'Angelo was sent outside the ring, and Legado del Fantasma showed up to interfere in the match. Wilde and Del Toro attacked D'Angelo, but the Don had his own gangsters there to even the odds and took Legado out.

D'Angelo beat the count and headed back to the ring but took a big boot from Wagner, who picked up the win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Tony D'Angelo

Grade: B-

Backstage, Roxanne Perez was talking to Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta about her debut match last week. Toxic Attraction showed up and trash-talked Perez before her match with Mandy Rose later in the night.

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward were out next, and newcomer Nathan Frazer was making his entrance on NXT when Grayson Waller decided to crash the young man's debut.

Waller trashed Chase U and Frazer in the ring before Nathan came out of nowhere with a missile dropkick and took him out before hitting a dive to the outside. Andre Chase talked about it being a teachable moment before NXT moved on.

Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton were backstage and seemed to be getting along really well.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz on NXT

Leon and Feroz were in control early on, but Carter managed to take Feroz down and make the tag to Chance. Feroz was locked in a submission when Kayden tagged back in but managed to fight out of it.

Carter lifted Feroz and dragged her to the corner, where Chance hit a splash on her as the match continued. Leon hit a big top rope move and isolated Carter before Chance was taken off the apron.

Carter was stuck in the ring alone, but Chance managed to get back on the apron and sneak in a tag before turning things around. Chance and Carter hit the 450 splash combo and picked up the win.

Result: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

Grade: B

We saw Brooks Jensen was attacked backstage, and Josh Briggs was furious before going off to look for whoever did it.

Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley vs. The Legado del Fantasma on NXT

Legado was making their entrance when Briggs attacked them. Henley and Elektra kicked things off in the ring, and it was 3-on-2 with Jensen out of action. Briggs and Henley were dominating early on, but the Legado managed to isolate Briggs.

Robert Stone came out to the announce desk and hinted at the fact that it was Von Wagner who took out Jensen earlier. Henley was back in and took down Lopez for a near fall before tags were made once more.

Briggs was hit with a big missile dropkick before Wilde, and Del Toro came in with the double-team leg sweep and picked up the win.

Result: The Legado del Fantasma def. Josh Briggs

Grade: B

Backstage, Natalya said that she was going to break Cora Jade's legs next week.

Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams on NXT

Cameron Grimes was on commentary as the match began, and Williams had control in the ring early on. Solo took Trick out with a shoulder tackle before taking a spinning neckbreaker for a near fall.

Williams had a submission locked in and tried to keep Sikoa down on the mat, but he fought out of it and got some big strikes in. Trick took some big suplexes before getting the frog splash for the easy win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Trick Williams

After the match, Grimes and Hayes got in the ring with Solo before Sikoa took out the Champ with a strike as Carmelo made a run for it.

Grade: C

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. The Viking Raiders on NXT

Erik and Ivar from SmackDown made their NXT return ahead of NXT Spring Breakin. The Vikings took some big dropkicks from Enofe before Blade was tagged in. Erik wiped Blade out with a tackle before Ivar demolished Enofe with elbows in the corner.

Erik was back in and hit a knee to the face of Enofe for a near fall. The Vikings were in control and hit Malik Blade with their combined powerbomb finisher before picking up the win on NXT.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Grade: B-

Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo threatened each other via promos before the Don introduced us to his 'goombas' from earlier, Troy Donovan and Stacks.

Roxanne Perez vs. Mandy Rose on NXT

Mandy Rose took Perez to the corner as the match began before the champ was nearly rolled up. Perez tried for another quick rollup as the match went on, and then a third and fourth!

Mandy started to get frustrated and grabbed Perez by the face, but Roxanne bit her finger. The match went outside, and Perez drove Rose's injured finger into the ring steps.

After a break on NXT, Rose was back in control and got some big moves in, but Perez recovered and got some more near falls. Rose came back with a knee strike and picked up the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Roxanne Perez

Wendy Choo came running out after the match, and Toxic Attraction ran out to the ramp. Choo triggered a net to fall on Toxic Attraction before Perez and Choo ran up, spraying them with silly string.

Grade: B

Joe Gacy was out next and said that he was molding NXT into a place of 'acceptance.' Gacy noted that not everyone agrees with his view and that after Spring Breakin, the naysayers will have no choice but to fall in line with his ideas. He said that he would take the title next week and take over the show from thereon.

Rick Steiner came out to the ring to talk to Gacy, but a crowd of hooded individuals surrounded the ring. Bron Breakker rushed in and started clearing the ring before Gacy ran out but came back in to take Breakker out. The hooded characters handed Gacy the NXT title after Breakker went down, and Gacy posed in the ring with it as the show went off the air.

Episode rating: B+

We got the debut of Nathan Frazer while The Viking Raiders made their return on NXT. Joe Gacy cut another strange promo while Mandy Rose took out a newcomer on tonight's episode.

