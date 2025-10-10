The Vision won't help Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, according to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2025. Ahead of this match, the American Nightmare stated that The Vision won't help his opponent.

Ad

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship this weekend in Perth, Australia. However, it looks like The Visionary has the advantage heading into this match. Not only will Paul Heyman be in Seth's corner, but Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could interfere in this bout. However, Cody is confident that it won't be the case.

During a recent appearance on ESPN First Take, the American Nightmare was asked if he was worried The Vision could interfere in his match. Cody explained why that won't happen at Crown Jewel 2025. He also stated that he believes Seth Rollins wants to face him one-on-one.

Ad

Trending

"No, not one bit. Because of The Vision, Bronson Reed is going up against Roman Reigns. So, I don’t see him getting involved with what Seth and I have to do. And Bron Breakker, God bless him, was educated at Kennesaw State University. I’d be surprised if he even made it to Perth. Uh, and if he did, again, not worried about this at all. I think Seth wants to do this one-on-one mano a mano. So, we’ll see."

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Cody Rhodes said Seth Rollins doesn't have what it takes to beat him

Seth Rollins was Cody Rhodes' first opponent when the latter returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. They have competed in three televised singles matches against each other during their careers, and the American Nightmare has come out on top every time.

During the same interview, Cody acknowledged his lead in this rivalry and said Seth Rollins doesn't have what it takes to beat him.

Ad

"I'd say the big motivation is the big ring right here. Once you get one of the Crown Jewel Championships, you keep that one forever. So, I uh, you know, I got more digits here. I want to add another ring. And the best way to look at it is Seth's a lot like those Bills teams that were going to the Super Bowls from the 90s. You thought no way do they lose one, then two, then three, oh my gosh, maybe four in a row. Seth just... he doesn't have what it takes to beat me. Nothing but respect for Seth Rollins, but uh I'm looking to take home another one of these rings."

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can defeat Seth Rollins again.

Please credit the source and give a backlink to Sportskeeda for the transcriptions if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?