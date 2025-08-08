  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • The Vision member sends a message to Seth Rollins after his series of bizarre actions on WWE RAW

The Vision member sends a message to Seth Rollins after his series of bizarre actions on WWE RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 08, 2025 17:58 GMT
Seth Rollins (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins and his faction [Image credits: WWE.com]

Seth Rollins and his Vision have been running riot on WWE RAW. Rollins' stablemate, Bronson Reed, sent a message to the leader of his faction after stealing Roman Reigns' shoes.

Ad

Reed has bizarrely been stealing Reigns' shoes lately. He did so before last weekend's Biggest Party of the Summer on the go-home edition of the red brand. This past Monday on RAW, he once again stole the OTC's sneakers after The Vision brutally attacked the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On Instagram, Reed shared a photo wearing Reigns' shoes around his neck after stealing them in a previous edition of RAW. In the image, The Visionary could be seen admiring The Auszilla's prize.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"OTT x VISIONARY," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's Instagram post below:

Ad

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Reed and Bron Breakker in the opening bout of SummerSlam Night One.

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns should've won an Emmy Award for his work in WWE

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns were core members of the OG Bloodline. The former Wiseman believes Reigns should've won an Emmy award for his performances as The tribal Chief and had high praise for him.

Ad

Speaking with The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman had this to say about his former Tribal Chief:

"Let's look at this, you know, on a strictly business level. You couldn't pull me away from Roman Reigns' coattails unless you showed me the future of this industry. You couldn't. Why would I ever leave Roman Reigns? Ever. Ever. The GOAT, the most transformative performer I have ever worked with in my life. And it's not just limited to this industry."
Ad

Reigns will be absent from television for a while. However, he is set to return to RAW later this month. WWE hasn't confirmed the OTC's next match, but there have been reports claiming that the company is saving a clash between him and Seth Rollins for a future premium live event.

Meanwhile, Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Night One by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. It now remains to be seen if WWE plans on booking Reigns vs. Rollins for RAW's World Title.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications