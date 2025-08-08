The Vision member sends a message to Seth Rollins after his series of bizarre actions on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and his Vision have been running riot on WWE RAW. Rollins' stablemate, Bronson Reed, sent a message to the leader of his faction after stealing Roman Reigns' shoes.Reed has bizarrely been stealing Reigns' shoes lately. He did so before last weekend's Biggest Party of the Summer on the go-home edition of the red brand. This past Monday on RAW, he once again stole the OTC's sneakers after The Vision brutally attacked the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.On Instagram, Reed shared a photo wearing Reigns' shoes around his neck after stealing them in a previous edition of RAW. In the image, The Visionary could be seen admiring The Auszilla's prize.&quot;OTT x VISIONARY,&quot; wrote Reed.Check out Reed's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Reed and Bron Breakker in the opening bout of SummerSlam Night One.Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns should've won an Emmy Award for his work in WWEPaul Heyman and Roman Reigns were core members of the OG Bloodline. The former Wiseman believes Reigns should've won an Emmy award for his performances as The tribal Chief and had high praise for him.Speaking with The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman had this to say about his former Tribal Chief:&quot;Let's look at this, you know, on a strictly business level. You couldn't pull me away from Roman Reigns' coattails unless you showed me the future of this industry. You couldn't. Why would I ever leave Roman Reigns? Ever. Ever. The GOAT, the most transformative performer I have ever worked with in my life. And it's not just limited to this industry.&quot; Reigns will be absent from television for a while. However, he is set to return to RAW later this month. WWE hasn't confirmed the OTC's next match, but there have been reports claiming that the company is saving a clash between him and Seth Rollins for a future premium live event.Meanwhile, Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Night One by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. It now remains to be seen if WWE plans on booking Reigns vs. Rollins for RAW's World Title.