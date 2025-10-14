The Vision member could turn on Paul Heyman next week on WWE RAW, according to veteran (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured one of the best endings to the show in recent times. Much of the chatter coming out of this week's RAW is centered around The Vision's shocking betrayal as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins and kicked him out of the group that he had started.

The group came out to attack CM Punk after he'd won the number one contender's match in the main event before Breakker speared Rollins. Paul Heyman looked visibly shocked by Breakker's actions, but later joined The Dog. However, veteran writer Vince Russo feels differently about this alliance.

He was heard speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, where he stated that Breakker isn't someone who can work with Heyman. He said that he can easily turn on Heyman next week, as he's a loose cannon who isn't going to listen to anybody.

"From what we've seen of Bron Breakker, he's not going to listen to anybody. He would not have Paul Heyman. That dude would turn on Paul Heyman next week. That's what we're seeing with the guy. He's not going to listen to somebody, and he's not a guy you put a wise man with. He's a loose cannon. He doesn't listen to anybody. He's got a temper. He doesn't think before he reacts. That's the last guy you want to put him with." Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see how the story progresses from here onwards. Breakker drew first blood, and then Bronson Reed joined him in the assault. Paul Heyman also joined them towards the end after being shocked initially, and it remains to be seen how this alliance goes from here and if anyone else will be added to the group.

