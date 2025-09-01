The Vision target major Bloodline member on WWE RAW; deliver sinister threat

Jey Uso kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW to a thunderous reaction from the crowd. Main Event Jey competed in the Fatal Four-Way match last night at Clash in Paris for the World Heavyweight Championship, but Seth Rollins was able to retain the title after Becky Lynch interfered in the bout.Uso called out The Vision for their attack on Roman Reigns and demanded that they come to the ring, but LA Knight showed up instead. The Megastar joined The YEET Master in the ring as the crowd chanted his name. Knight blamed Jey for not being able to capture the title and got in his face.Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker interrupted and claimed that everybody needed to be concerned about Paul Heyman's health because he was in the hospital due to Roman Reigns choking him out at WWE Clash in Paris. The crowd then started singing The Tribal Chief's name, and Breakker became frustrated.Reed bragged about The Vision's attack on Reigns and warned LA Knight and Jey Uso that they were coming after them and threatened to send them to the hospital as well. Breakker then suggested that they have a tag team match tonight, and Knight and Uso accepted the challenge.It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious tonight on WWE RAW in the tag team match.