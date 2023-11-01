"The women look and talk like Shrek" - 33-year-old star mocks Scotland ahead of WWE live event

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has mocked Scotland ahead of a live event today.

The promotion will be hosting a live event today at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Crown Jewel is set to take place this Saturday, and the company has already taped Friday's edition of SmackDown ahead of the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Grayson Waller has made a name for himself since arriving on the main roster. The SmackDown star has competed against Edge in Madison Square Garden, confronted John Cena at Money in the Bank in London, and even took a couple of shots at The Rock recently on social media.

Waller took to his X account ahead of the live event today to comment on his time in Scotland. The Australian star joked that the women in Scotland resemble Shrek and talk like the movie character as well.

"Scotland is great! It’s dark before 5pm, freezing cold and all the women look and talk like Shrek," he posted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo doesn't believe Grayson Waller will ever get over with fans

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that he is not a fan of Grayson Waller and that he will never get over with the crowd.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo stated that Waller will never get over with the WWE Universe. Russo added that nobody has ever told him to check out SmackDown to see Waller perform.

"This guy is never getting over. I'm in the wrestling business. I don't watch SmackDown, and nobody's telling me to watch SmackDown because of Grayson Waller. The guy ain't ever getting over. I don't even need to say 'I'm sorry," said Vince Russo. [From 11:18 to 11:32]

Grayson Waller is currently in a tag team with former United States Champion Austin Theory on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the unlikely duo and if they will go after the Undisputed Tag Team Championships currently held by The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

