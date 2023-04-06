"The Wonky Talk Man" - 45-year-old WWE Superstar takes shot at Gunther after victory at WrestleMania 39

A WWE Superstar recently took a shot at Intercontinental Champion Gunther after his victory at WrestleMania 39.

Gunther battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General emerged victorious at the Show of Shows and retained the title after delivering a powerbomb to McIntyre.

The champion appeared on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, and it was brought to his attention that he has the fifth-longest reign as the Intercontinental Champion of all time. Sheamus reacted to the news by taking a shot at The Ring General.

The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter and joked that the 35-year-old should be known as "The Wonky Talk Man" if he is able to surpass Honky Tonk Man's record of 453 days as Intercontinental Champion.

"If he breaks The Honky Tonk Man’s record, we can call him The Wonky Talk Man. #wwethebump," tweeted Sheamus.

Sheamus @WWESheamus @WWE @Gunther_AUT If he breaks The Honky Tonk Man’s record, we can call him The Wonky Talk Man. #wwethebump @WWE @Gunther_AUT If he breaks The Honky Tonk Man’s record, we can call him The Wonky Talk Man. #wwethebump

Gunther on his reign as Intercontinental Champion in WWE

The leader of the Imperium faction has been dominant since his arrival on the main roster last year, and it appears to be no end to his Intercontinental Championship reign in sight.

During the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Gunther discussed his incredible reign as Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General stated that he cares more about the quality of the matches than the duration of his title reign.

The champion noted that he would begin to care more about the record once he gets closer to breaking it.

"As nice as that list is that I just saw, it also shows me that there is still a good amount of time to go to come near the top. I think I'll worry about that more when I get closer. Like I said, there is still a little bit of time that needs to pass until then. But until then I am going to be focused on keeping doing what I have been doing the last year," said The Ring General. [From 00:37 to 01:04]

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump @Gunther_AUT is the 5th longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, what does he think about this achievement? .@Gunther_AUT is the 5th longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, what does he think about this achievement? #WWETheBump https://t.co/0Ge76zB8a9

Gunther and Sheamus had an incredible match last year at Clash at the Castle, and the Triple Threat at WrestleMania 39 was another fantastic bout.

It will be interesting to see if The Celtic Warrior gets another shot at The Ring General down the line so he can finally accomplish his goal of becoming the company's first Ultimate Grand Slam Champion.

Would you like to see Sheamus get another shot at the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes