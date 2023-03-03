Rising WWE Superstar wants to take the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther in a first-time-ever match 

Gunther set an impressive record at the Royal Rumble premium live event earlier this year. He lasted over 70 minutes in the 30-man gimmick match. Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar recently said he would like to take the Intercontinental Championship from The Ring General.

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut and joined the blue brand where he began his dominant reign by beating Ricochet and winning the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, the Ring General has not been pinned or submitted on the main roster.

The blue brand has several stables that are trying to fight their way to the top similar. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Escobar said that the only thing he would like from to take from Imperium is the Intercontinental Championship. Check it out:

"The one thing I want that they [Imperium] have is the Intercontinental Championship. If that's where we're going then that's what I want. I don't know I have all the resources in the world. I've been doing this forever. I know every single style that there is. I don't know about Gunther, but we'll find out. (From 20:48 to 21:23)

Escobar recently came quite close to becoming the number-one contender a few weeks ago but ultimately lost to Madcap Moss. It will be interesting to see if the leader of Legado Del Fantasma gets a shot against The Ring General.

Drew McIntyre recently issued a challenge to Gunther for WrestleMania 39

Last year, Drew McIntyre received the biggest opportunity of his career when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022.

However, he failed to get the job done due to the interference of Solo Sikoa. He recently teamed up with Sheamus and formed an alliance alongside The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown.

Last week, The Scottish Warrior appeared during a match between Imperium and the team of Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss. However, Gunther avoided addressing McIntyre and focused on winning his match.

Later, Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown LowDown and issued a challenge to Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General accepts the challenge.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's challenge? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes