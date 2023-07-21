"The worst guy to use this argument" - WWE fans slam 37-year-old's chances of dethroning Roman Reigns

In Roman Reigns' three-year run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he has defended the titles against several top names. His last televised defense came against Cody Rhodes.

With Jey Uso coming up next, the wrestling world is divided on who the man to end The Tribal Chief's run at the top will be. However, Matt Riddle is not one of the names thrown into the mix.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently addressed The Bloodline situation on WWE SmackDown, and claimed it was a "big opportunity" to take down Reigns.

Matt Riddle contended for the gold on June 17, 2022. While the contest they had on the blue brand was entertaining, the fanbase in unison ruled out The King of Bros as a future contender for the top star. Moreover, they are separated by the brand split, and as per storyline last year, the RAW Superstar will not get another title opportunity.

Here's what WWE fans had to say on Twitter regarding a rematch between Reigns and Riddle:

CDDoug @CDLessThanDoug @SKWrestling_ @SuperKingofBros Riddle is the worst guy to use this argument. Roman beat him clean as a whistle to defend the title.

WrestleFriend @WrestleFriend @SKWrestling_ @SuperKingofBros Too bad Riddle lost the ability to challenge Roman for the title a long time ago

Internn @RealityInternn @SKWrestling_ @SuperKingofBros Roman gave him the fair one on Smackdown he still lost

The storyline between RK-Bro and The Usos culminated with The Bloodline holding all the gold, and Randy Orton getting unfortunately sidelined owing to injuries. The Legend Killer was at the time, rumored to face The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if it will be revived upon the veteran's return.

Matt Riddle believes former WWE Champion should dethrone Gunther

Gunther called out Drew McIntyre last week on the red brand. Despite this meaning Riddle is out of contention for now, the latter is excited to see the Scotsman contend for gold again.

McIntyre has not held a championship since The Miz cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on him at Elimination Chamber in 2021 while he was WWE Champion. Riddle is seemingly convinced that The Ring General's promo on Drew implies the Austrian is intimidated by the top star:

"I think he [Gunther] has something to prove now, and, Drew's fresh. He's had some time off. He's ready. He's hungry. He's angry. He's ready to win a championship. It's been too long that Drew hasn't had a title around his waist," Riddle concluded.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Do you think the Drew McIntyre should be the man to end GUNTHER’s 400+ day reign? pic.twitter.com/slTqO5RyDt

Riddle even commented on potentially forming a faction with Randy Orton and Hall of Famer Edge. Check out some fan reactions to it here.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars