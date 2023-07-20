Matt Riddle says 6-time champion is ready to win a title again in WWE

Matt Riddle had some solid in-ring fights with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther in recent times. Despite the fact that The King of Bros was gunning for The Ring General's gold, he is ecstatic at the prospect of the latter's title reign ending at the hands of recently returned star Drew McIntyre.

WWE is yet to announce the clash of the titans, with McIntyre missing this past week's edition of RAW owing to his acting commitments.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle discussed his feud with Gunther. When it was brought up that the two have been wrestling each other even before their recent altercations on the red brand, The Original Bro claimed that it's "hard to get one up" on The Austrian Anomaly today as the latter has his "henchmen" Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Furthermore, Riddle commented on the upcoming face-off between Drew McIntyre and Gunther on WWE RAW:

"I think Gunther is a little more intimidated by Drew than myself, you know, I have the UFC background, black-belt jiu-jitsu, and I'm a stallion, but Drew, like I said, he's big, he's strong, he's got that persona, that look, and he's intimidating," said Riddle. [From 28:56 onwards]

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was convinced that Gunther's recent actions on the red brand after beating him were a clear indication of the Scotsman being a formidable foe for The Ring General:

"I think he [Gunther] has something to prove now, and, Drew's fresh. He's had some time off. He's ready. He's hungry. He's angry. He's ready to win a championship. It's been too long that Drew hasn't had a title around his waist," Riddle concluded.

Unlike usual, up until this point, superstars used to challenge Gunther for his title, but this time around, it was the Austrian megastar that called out Drew McIntyre. Will their imminent clash spell doom for the title run of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era?

Matt Riddle wants to form a faction with Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer

While both RK-Bro and Rated-RKO were entertaining acts during their respective time periods, Riddle believes a trio - also involving Randy Orton's former tag team partner Edge - is what he wants for himself in 2023.

The King of Bros gave a detailed account about why he thinks reuniting with Randy Orton upon the latter's return and recruiting Edge into their team needs to happen today.

