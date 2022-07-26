"That’s just stupid" - WWE Universe reacts to AJ Styles' recent team-up with former World Champion

Last night on RAW, AJ Styles found himself teaming up with former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler.

The two veterans faced off against Alpha Academy, Chad Gable and Otis in a tag team match.

With neither star currently on the card for SummerSlam this Saturday, it seems as though the company is trying any creative way to have them feature on the show.

Following their match, the WWE Universe had their say on the pairing. While many liked the duo as a tag team, others felt like it was a waste of Styles' time.

Liliana S @cleop4tr4hlv @ryansatin AJ STYLES AND DOLPH ZIGGLER IS... WHO KNEW.. AND AS FACES @ryansatin AJ STYLES AND DOLPH ZIGGLER IS... WHO KNEW.. AND AS FACES

Winter ❄ @Rated_P1 That Zig Zag looked great! Really enjoyed the teamwork between AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler last night. That Zig Zag looked great! Really enjoyed the teamwork between AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler last night. https://t.co/r6VmsMH0id

lukeydinho @bugattielroy

together tonight is actually AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler tag team’ntogether tonight is actually AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler tag team’ntogether tonight is actually 🔥

Eddy @Gambit_215 Why does it look like they are about to waste the twilight of AJ Styles career with a charisma vacuum like Dolph Ziggler? Why does it look like they are about to waste the twilight of AJ Styles career with a charisma vacuum like Dolph Ziggler?

✨ₐₘₐₙdₐ✨ @EndOfDays05 I think I might be able to get behind AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler I think I might be able to get behind AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler

MITB Briefcase @WWE_Briefcase A Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles tag team? Am I dreaming? #WWERaw A Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles tag team? Am I dreaming? #WWERaw

Despite their lack of chemistry, Styles and Ziggler were able to pick up the win against the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Former WWE writer feels the company do not value AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One has been working in the wrestling business since 1998. While he is a major star in WWE, the 45-year-old has also carved out a major career in other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Having worked for many other companies, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated during a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that the former WWE Champion is not valued enough by the company.

"They've got that system, They're creating wrestlers. And guess what bro, 'We'll get somebody that'll be half the price of an AJ Styles.' They're not looking at it. Like Taker is a special case, the relationship he had with Vince. Outside of that man, what it really comes down to is every wrestler is replaceable, and guess what bro, the one waiting in line will do it for half the amount of money that we're paying this one. There is no emotional attachment at all." H/T Sportskeeda

Since making his WWE debut in 2016, AJ has gone on to capture every title available to him, earning him elite status as a Grand Slam Champion.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles' time in WWE?

