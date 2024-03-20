The WWE Universe believes Sami Zayn should look to RAW superstar for help

Sami Zayn is having a mixed time in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL. Despite being ecstatic over earning a championship opportunity against Gunther, Zayn was exposed to a harsh reality by Chad Gable this past week on RAW. The reality is that almost no one in the locker room believes he has what it takes to dethrone The Ring General.

After working so hard, and running the Gauntlet on last week's episode of RAW, Sami Zayn learned this week that a lot of people don't expect him to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 40. After all, the Austrian is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

While Sami Zayn is confident that he will upstage Gunther at The Showcase of the Immortals, the WWE Universe believes he could use some help from the person he defeated to earn a shot at the IC title: Chad Gable.

Last week on RAW, the Alpha Academy member was seen mentoring Sami Zayn on how to go about things against the Imperium leader. Following the events on Monday, WWE Instagram asked fans if Sami should seek Gable's help for his WrestleMania showdown against Gunther.

77% of fans responded to WWE's story, agreeing that Zayn should accept Gable's help.

The WWE Universe believes Sami Zayn could use Chad Gable's help

Gunther is convinced that Sami Zayn will not be a challenge for him

Chad Gable aside, perhaps the superstar who is most assured that Sami Zayn will not prevail is the latter's opponent himself, Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion looked unbothered by Zayn during the contract signing ceremony.

The Austrian sensation recently took to social media to send a harsh two-word message to his opponent.

Considering Gunther's dominant run as Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn certainly has a mountain to claim at The Show of Shows this April. However, the talented wrestler has consistently displayed his ability to overcome odds during his decorated career.

Will Zayn upset The Ring General to script one of the greatest upsets in WrestleMania history? Only time will tell!

