Gunther sends harsh two-word message to Sami Zayn following WWE RAW

Gunther delivered a message to Sami Zayn following their contract signing this past Monday on WWE RAW.

Zayn earned the right to challenge for The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship last week after outlasting five other superstars in a Gauntlet Match. He took out Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chad Gable to become the No. 1 contender.

The match was made official last Monday in a contract signing spearheaded by RAW general manager Adam Pearce. The Intercontinental Champion was not worried about his challenger, while Zayn vowed to end the historic reign in Philadelphia.

In a post on his Instagram account, Gunther continued to doubt Sami Zayn's ability to beat him at WrestleMania 40. He mocked his challenger on Monday, and now he mocks him again on social media. He wrote:

"Dream on!"

Zayn definitely has the pedigree to dethrone the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He has held the title three times in his career and has also been in several major matches. He even main-evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 last year.

However, The Ring General is on a different level at the moment and has beaten the best of the best during his historic reign. Some might consider his words on Monday arrogant, but others will call it confidence.

AEW star praises Gunther

The WWE Universe raves about Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion. Add an AEW star to the list of people who have nothing but praise for The Ring General.

Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, told the Developmentally Speaking podcast how good the 36-year-old star is right now. He has a history with him dating back to their time in Europe before they went big time.

"You take guys like Gunther, who are insanely good," Black said. "I don't think I've ever watched that man have a match that made me go 'ehh.' He's just so incredibly good and that is in a modern setting. He knows how to draw emotion out of things." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Both stars first made a name for themselves as Tommy End and WALTER on wXw in Germany. Black went mainstream and signed with WWE in 2016, while it took three years for the former WALTER to get to the big leagues.