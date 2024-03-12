When was the last time Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship? Revisiting the WWE star's title reigns

Sami Zayn did exactly what he wanted to do on RAW, and that was to win a title shot at WrestleMania 40. He pinned Chad Gable in the last round of the Gauntlet Match and earned the opportunity to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows next month.

Zayn had been in a different place over the past few months in his quest to become a world champion and a top, relevant star in the Stamford-based company again. He vowed to seek vengeance against Drew McIntyre for attacking him, resulting in his time away from WWE television.

Ever since moving to the main roster from NXT in 2015, Zayn was involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture. The first time Sami Zayn won the prestigious title was at the Elimination Chamber 2020 Premium Live Event, where he defeated Braun Strowman. Despite losing the championship after a 65-day reign, he regained the title in September of the same year.

His last and final reign as the Intercontinental Champion came in February 2022 when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on an edition of SmackDown. Ricochet would then conclude Zayn's title reign a month later before eventually dropping it to Gunther in 2022. The RAW Superstar continued to pursue the title on many occasions but he remained unsuccessful.

Zayn has been in the WWE Universe's good books since he was kicked out of The Bloodline, where he was the Honorary Uce. The 39-year-old star was hell-bent on being taken seriously by the WWE roster this year.

Retracing Sami Zayn's history with the Gauntlet Match and the Intercontinental Championship

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is no stranger to winning Gauntlet Matches. Back in December 2021, The Underdog from the Underground won a 12-man Christmas Gauntlet Match and proceeded to challenge then-Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

In light of his success and history with the last series of events, the 39-year-old star could finally win a title after nearly two years. Additionally, he could put an end to Gunther's lengthy title reign spanning 600+ days.

The Ring General surpassed WWE's expectations with his run and broke several records as the Intercontinental Champion. His Imperium teammates have kept themselves occupied while feuding with The New Day, and they have also dropped hints that they are chasing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens against The Usos in the main event of Night One. The duo was involved in a heated feud with The Bloodline and ended up winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from them. Fast forward a year later, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are competing as babyfaces on RAW.

