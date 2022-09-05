“Wrong call” - Wrestling world reacts to Bron Breakker's momentous title unification match

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker created history at NXT Worlds Collide.

The main event of NXT Worlds Collide was the title unification match between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Both superstars were determined to win the match after being motivated by the former champions. After a tough battle, Breakker emerged as the victor.

With that win, Breakker captured the top spot in NXT, and the announcers also claimed he was the future of the company.

Although the match was entertaining, the result was not well received by the WWE Universe.

Fans were upset to see Breakker's title reign continue.

DudeMan @TheOGMucleMan @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Wrong call. Cancel me all you want but I do not like Bron Breakker. I respect him, but I damn sure don't like him. @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Wrong call. Cancel me all you want but I do not like Bron Breakker. I respect him, but I damn sure don't like him.

A lot of fans wanted to see NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate win and be named the future of the company.

❌BigSkootz❌ @BigSkootz @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Great match but can’t see the reason in Bate taking the L @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Great match but can’t see the reason in Bate taking the L

Fans did not show much love towards Shawn Michaels after witnessing the Premium Live Event.

Some fans did enjoy the match and appreciated the superstars for putting on an entertaining match.

Upon reading all the hateful comments, some fans defended why Bron won the match.

Dominic Pawlowski @DominicPw63 @Viper_SZN_ @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe If Bron lost that would most likely mean he’d get called up. He’s not ready yet Bate is @Viper_SZN_ @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe If Bron lost that would most likely mean he’d get called up. He’s not ready yet Bate is

Bron Breakker's win was not the only upsetting result for fans

Tyler Bate was not the only NXT UK talent to lose at Worlds Collide.

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defeated Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura to unify the Women's titles. Pretty Deadly won the fatal four-way elimination match to unify the tag titles as well.

Other than the unification matches, Carmelo Hayes retained his NXT North American title against SmackDown's Ricochet while Kayden Carter and Katana Chance retained their tag titles against RAW's Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Fans were furious that all the NXT UK champions lost and they felt that the entire NXT UK brand was buried at Worlds Collide.

Warren @HeelItUp @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe So basically the Moral of #WorldsCollide is if you’re not American you’re a loser. Got it loud and clear. @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe So basically the Moral of #WorldsCollide is if you’re not American you’re a loser. Got it loud and clear.

Ricochet, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. made a lot of main roster fans tune in to the Premium Live Event, and those fans were upset because they ended up losing their matches.

One of the major reasons for NXT Worlds Collide to take place was to give a proper finish to NXT UK as it is getting rebranded into NXT Europe.

Are you happy with Bron Breakker winning the Unified NXT Titles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

