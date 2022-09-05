Create

“Wrong call” - Wrestling world reacts to Bron Breakker's momentous title unification match

The Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker
Modified Sep 05, 2022 11:01 AM IST

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker created history at NXT Worlds Collide.

The main event of NXT Worlds Collide was the title unification match between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Both superstars were determined to win the match after being motivated by the former champions. After a tough battle, Breakker emerged as the victor.

With that win, Breakker captured the top spot in NXT, and the announcers also claimed he was the future of the company.

🐶🚨🐶🚨🐶🚨#NXTWorldsCollide #NXTChampionship @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/Wh4X282Klv

Although the match was entertaining, the result was not well received by the WWE Universe.

Fans were upset to see Breakker's title reign continue.

@WWENXT Good match but...ugh, for God's sake, did it have to be Bron?
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Wrong call. Cancel me all you want but I do not like Bron Breakker. I respect him, but I damn sure don't like him.

A lot of fans wanted to see NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate win and be named the future of the company.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Great match but can’t see the reason in Bate taking the L
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Tyler Bate Deserved Better, Bron Breaker Is Like The Worst Champion NXT Ever Had

Fans did not show much love towards Shawn Michaels after witnessing the Premium Live Event.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe me and hbk gotta talk https://t.co/wrvpdNicMb
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe shawn when i see u it’s over https://t.co/e2hlIeazUR

Some fans did enjoy the match and appreciated the superstars for putting on an entertaining match.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe This was a great match. I enjoyed it. Well done. Congrats. #NXTWorldsCollide https://t.co/bjFQ9J8l0w
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Thank you Papa HBK!!#NXTWorldsCollide https://t.co/g6Zgkt6Swj

Upon reading all the hateful comments, some fans defended why Bron won the match.

@Viper_SZN_ @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe If Bron lost that would most likely mean he’d get called up. He’s not ready yet Bate is

Bron Breakker's win was not the only upsetting result for fans

Tyler Bate was not the only NXT UK talent to lose at Worlds Collide.

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defeated Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura to unify the Women's titles. Pretty Deadly won the fatal four-way elimination match to unify the tag titles as well.

Other than the unification matches, Carmelo Hayes retained his NXT North American title against SmackDown's Ricochet while Kayden Carter and Katana Chance retained their tag titles against RAW's Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Fans were furious that all the NXT UK champions lost and they felt that the entire NXT UK brand was buried at Worlds Collide.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Not single nxt uk winner? Wtf😭
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe So basically the Moral of #WorldsCollide is if you’re not American you’re a loser. Got it loud and clear.

Ricochet, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. made a lot of main roster fans tune in to the Premium Live Event, and those fans were upset because they ended up losing their matches.

@TripleH @WWE @WWENXT @TripleH and @WWE , I wanted Piper Niven and Twisted Sister Nikki Cross to come back and win the titles! Also, where’s the name/gimmick change? When’s Piper Niven and Twisted Sister Nikki Cross coming back?! @StephMcMahon @WWE @ShawnMichaels @TripleH

One of the major reasons for NXT Worlds Collide to take place was to give a proper finish to NXT UK as it is getting rebranded into NXT Europe.

Are you happy with Bron Breakker winning the Unified NXT Titles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

