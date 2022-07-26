Create
"Thumbs down for me" WWE Universe reacts to Edge not making his comeback on RAW

The 11-time World Champion did not make his return on RAW last night.
Thomas Crack
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 26, 2022 07:59 PM IST

Following reports last night suggesting that the WWE Hall of Famer Edge was set to make his first appearance on RAW in just under 2 months, the former World Heavyweight Champion was nowhere to be seen on the flagship show.

The 48-year-old's last showing on WWE programming came on June 5th after he was kicked out of his own group Judgment Day by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and its newest member Finn Balor.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been airing a series of cryptic vignettes, with many fans believing it to be about Edge. However, after another mysterious video aired last night on RAW, the Ultimate Opportunist was nowhere to be seen.

Edge wasn’t on #WWERaw last night because part of his travel to the show was cancelled. #WWE #Raw [Source: Fightful]

With the Hall of Famer failing to show up last night, the WWE Universe had their say on the matter, with many expressing their annoyance at the fact that he did not make his presence known.

So is edge gonna be on raw tonight or what I’m getting annoyed 😑@WWE
I watched RAW hoping Edge would return today and there still holding him off, ughhh #20YearsOfMysterio #WWERAW
Someone is coming back with Edge.No way this is all just for Edge by himself.#WWERaw
@WWE @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 No Edge. Wasted opportunity for a huge moment at the Garden 🤦‍♂️
Me when Edge didn't come out #WWE #WWERaw #Edge https://t.co/EwYXEXYQnG
Edge was definitely planned to be on RAW today but his return was cancelled last minute.DamnDefinitely feel now that The Mysterio’s are taking on Judgment Day at #SummerSlam in a No DQ Match, Edge will finally return there.
The sheets after saying edge was scheduled for raw tonight and he doesn’t show. #WWERaw https://t.co/VI5HGvn7P4
The new Triple H era of RAW opened with a good segment, continued with a match that ended in a DQ, because of course it did, had one of the worst segments recently with Logan, Maryse & Miz + Edge didn't return.Thumbs down for me.

Fans will now turn their attention to SummerSlam this Saturday, with the vast majority of fans expecting the former WWE Champion to interfere in Judgment Day's match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Edge is reportedly expected to return to his reliable gimmick

During his role as the Judgment Day's leader, the Hall of Famer sported a much more sinister look as his on-screen persona.

However, during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that the returning star may sport his old gimmick as The Rated R Superstar.

"I think they’ve already got Rated-R Superstar merch, so I’m pretty sure he’s returning as the Rated-R Superstar. Now what that means as a babyface [or as] a heel, I don’t know. I don’t think he’s coming back to Judgment Day. Especially because he left Judgment Day, he left because he didn’t want to be involved with anything spooky, but then they haven’t done anything spooky [with Judgment Day]." H/T to WrestlingNews.co
The New Judgment Day. #WWERaw https://t.co/b8bdjlaGOO

Although fans love Edge's iconic persona, many sections of the WWE Universe may feel that they did not get to see enough of him as the dark leader of Judgment Day.

When do you think Edge will make his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe

