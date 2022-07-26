"Thumbs down for me" WWE Universe reacts to Edge not making his comeback on RAW

Following reports last night suggesting that the WWE Hall of Famer Edge was set to make his first appearance on RAW in just under 2 months, the former World Heavyweight Champion was nowhere to be seen on the flagship show.

The 48-year-old's last showing on WWE programming came on June 5th after he was kicked out of his own group Judgment Day by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and its newest member Finn Balor.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been airing a series of cryptic vignettes, with many fans believing it to be about Edge. However, after another mysterious video aired last night on RAW, the Ultimate Opportunist was nowhere to be seen.

With the Hall of Famer failing to show up last night, the WWE Universe had their say on the matter, with many expressing their annoyance at the fact that he did not make his presence known.

Fans will now turn their attention to SummerSlam this Saturday, with the vast majority of fans expecting the former WWE Champion to interfere in Judgment Day's match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Edge is reportedly expected to return to his reliable gimmick

During his role as the Judgment Day's leader, the Hall of Famer sported a much more sinister look as his on-screen persona.

However, during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that the returning star may sport his old gimmick as The Rated R Superstar.

"I think they’ve already got Rated-R Superstar merch, so I’m pretty sure he’s returning as the Rated-R Superstar. Now what that means as a babyface [or as] a heel, I don’t know. I don’t think he’s coming back to Judgment Day. Especially because he left Judgment Day, he left because he didn’t want to be involved with anything spooky, but then they haven’t done anything spooky [with Judgment Day]." H/T to WrestlingNews.co

Although fans love Edge's iconic persona, many sections of the WWE Universe may feel that they did not get to see enough of him as the dark leader of Judgment Day.

