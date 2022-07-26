Spoiler: Two former champions expected to make their returns on WWE RAW

WWE RAW could be adding some star power to their show later on tonight.

Tonight is the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of SummerSlam this Saturday. It will be Triple H's first night in charge as head of WWE creative.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Edge is in the plans to return to Monday Night RAW tonight at Madison Square Garden. However, some elements of Edge's travel within New York have been canceled. At this point, Sapp is uncertain if The Rated-R Superstar will appear tonight on RAW.

Also scheduled for WWE RAW is former WWE Diva's Champion Maryse, who has appeared off and on WWE programming with her husband, The Miz. Their reality show, Miz and Mrs., is scheduled to air its season three finale tonight after RAW.

Roman Reigns will be in action tonight on WWE RAW

In addition to the former champions being scheduled for tonight's show, Roman Reigns, is expected to compete on tonight's episode of RAW.

The Head of the Table will team up with The Usos to take on Riddle and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding tonight's matchup:

"With a third partner that won’t leave them high and dry, Jimmy and Jey Uso will look to bounce back and deliver a decisive message to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins ahead of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match, while The Head of the Table will once again attempt to put Riddle in his place following their incredible Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash on SmackDown."

This will be the first time Roman Reigns has competed on Monday Night RAW since September of last year.

What are your thoughts on tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Are you excited about what we might see tonight on the road to SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

