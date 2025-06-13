"The WWE Universe will go wild" - John Cena's title should be taken by new character, says veteran; (Exclusive)

John Cena's run as the Undisputed WWE World Champion is going swimmingly at this point, as he sets up for his feud with CM Punk. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that his belt should be taken by someone else in the company.
The star being referred to is none other than Ron Killings, who recently ditched his R-Truth persona to become a brand new character for the first time in the company. His transformation has left fans wondering what he is planning next, with some believing that he will be feuding with Cena after what happened during their match.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about how Ron Killings could be set up to dethrone Cena. He said:
"No it's gotta be R-Truth. If they play this right, [...] The WWE universe will go wild if they do that and give that undisputed championship [...] from John Cena to Ron Killings." [4:42 onwards]
R-Truth's release from WWE was reportedly not a work
The manner of R-Truth's release and eventual return as Ron Killings did go against conventional WWE practices, which has made people question whether the whole thing was actually pre-planned.
Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A, WrestleVotes shared the opinion that the situation was not planned for by the company and was not a work:
"So, I would say it's all legitimate. I know employees that I've talked to believe he was legitimately let go and they listened and they came to terms, but I don't know if we'll ever 100% know what happened." [5:00 onwards]
What is next for Ron Killings in World Wrestling Entertainment? Only time will tell.
