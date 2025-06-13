"The WWE Universe will go wild" - John Cena's title should be taken by new character, says veteran; (Exclusive)

John Cena's run as the Undisputed WWE World Champion is going swimmingly at this point, as he sets up for his feud with CM Punk. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that his belt should be taken by someone else in the company.

Ad

The star being referred to is none other than Ron Killings, who recently ditched his R-Truth persona to become a brand new character for the first time in the company. His transformation has left fans wondering what he is planning next, with some believing that he will be feuding with Cena after what happened during their match.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about how Ron Killings could be set up to dethrone Cena. He said:

Ad

Trending

"No it's gotta be R-Truth. If they play this right, [...] The WWE universe will go wild if they do that and give that undisputed championship [...] from John Cena to Ron Killings." [4:42 onwards]

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

R-Truth's release from WWE was reportedly not a work

The manner of R-Truth's release and eventual return as Ron Killings did go against conventional WWE practices, which has made people question whether the whole thing was actually pre-planned.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A, WrestleVotes shared the opinion that the situation was not planned for by the company and was not a work:

Ad

"So, I would say it's all legitimate. I know employees that I've talked to believe he was legitimately let go and they listened and they came to terms, but I don't know if we'll ever 100% know what happened." [5:00 onwards]

Ad

Check out the comments in the video below:

Ad

What is next for Ron Killings in World Wrestling Entertainment? Only time will tell.

Please credit The Wrestling Time Machine, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!