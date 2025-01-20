The Wyatt Sicks' first targets on WWE SmackDown predicted by analyst

The Wyatt Sicks has had a few feuds on WWE RAW over the past few months. With the group now moving to SmackDown, WWE analyst Sam Roberts feels current champions could be the first target for the Uncle Howdy-led faction.

The Wyatt Sicks debuted as a faction on Monday Night RAW last June. The group later entered a feud with Chad Gable and American Made. The rivalry ended with Uncle Howdy's squad coming out on top in a Street Fight on the September 9 episode of the red show.

The Wyatts later started feuding with The Miz and The Final Testament. Last month, The Final Testament handed Uncle Howdy's faction its first loss on RAW. As the feud seemed to continue, it was surprisingly announced on the red show that The Wyatt Sicks had moved to SmackDown.

Trending

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that The Wyatt Sicks' first targets on the blue brand could be the current WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY.

"I'm interested to see what they do on SmackDown. It kinda feels like they should go after DIY, no? Because DIY have been so manipulative and stuff. I don't know but I thought that was interesting." [1:04:41 - 1:04:51]

Veteran thinks WWE never believed in The Wyatt Sicks

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that the Stamford-based company's officials never believed in The Wyatt Sicks.

The wrestling veteran speculated that the creative team, led by Chief Content Officer Triple H, only went on with the idea because they could not say no to Bo Dallas, who wanted to honor his brother, Bray Wyatt.

"Chris [Featherstone], I said it from day one, Bo Dallas really wanted to do this in honor of his brother and they couldn't say no but nobody there believed in it. So, we can't say no to Bo, this is how we want to honor Bray, let's go ahead and do this, but not one person was behind it. Not one person believed in it and it's as clear as day now. We said this a freakin year ago!" [From 31:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how The Wyatt Sicks will be booked after its move to SmackDown.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback