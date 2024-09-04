The Wyatt Sicks' Nikki Cross sends a warning to American Made ahead of major match on next week's WWE RAW

The Wyatt Sicks and American Made are set to clash in a massive match on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. Ahead of the flagship show, Nikki Cross has delivered a chilling warning, directed at Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers.

On the September 2, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, American Made members Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed secured a win over Alpha Academy members Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis in a six-person mixed tag team match.

Following the bout, Master Gable called out Uncle Howdy and challenged the eerie group to an Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Match. Before the former WWE Tag Team Champion could run his mouth more, the Wyatt Sicks appeared and agreed to face them inside the squared circle.

Taking to X/Twitter, Nikki Cross who is now officially referred to as Sister Abigail, sent a threatening message to Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers. The former RAW Women's Champion warned the American Made faction members to be wary of the dangers that could arise next week on the red brand:

"Fear Not The Abyss Itself, But What May Lurk Within, Your Name Will Be Written In The Book Of The Sick. Next Week, We Collect.," she wrote.

Nikki Cross reportedly re-signed with WWE

The 35-year-old female star has yet to make her in-ring return ever since she joined forces with the Uncle Howdy-led faction on Monday Night RAW. Nikki Cross' last stepped between the ropes in November 2023.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Sister Abigail/Abby the Witch has renewed her contract with WWE. The report also indicated that negotiations between the former RAW Women's Champion and the company were underway well before Nikki Cross joined the Wyatt Sicks.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see if the 35-year-old female will emerge victorious in her first in-ring match in nearly a year on the upcoming episode of RAW.

