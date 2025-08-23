The Wyatt Sicks' Nikki Cross targets top WWE name

By Aakaansh Sukale
Published Aug 23, 2025 20:58 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks at SummerSlam 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Wyatt Sicks made an impact on WWE SmackDown when they conquered the tag team division. Recently, Nikki Cross seems to have her sights on gold, as she sent a cryptic message to Giulia.

Nikki Cross is no stranger to in-ring competition, as she's a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a former RAW Women's Champion. Lately, she has taken the role of aiding the eerie faction during their matches, but she also has her own motives on the blue brand.

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Michin was seen with Kiana James and the Women's United States Champion, Giulia. During this, Cross was seen lurking in the shadows, eyeing the champion as a potential challenger. Later, she sent a cryptic message on X with a picture of the same segment from the show.

"⭕️," Cross tweeted on X.
The Wyatt Sicks' next WWE feud revealed - Reports

Last year, The Wyatt Sicks went head-to-head with American Made and The Final Testament throughout the year before they were moved to Friday Night SmackDown. While they won their feud against Chad Gable's group, they failed when it came to Karrion Kross' faction.

In both instances, Nikki Cross locked horns with Ivy Nile and Scarlett. However, she took a backseat when Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy went after the WWE Tag Team Championship on the blue brand. Regardless, it seems like Cross has her eyes on the Women's United States Championship, but the faction has a bigger feud on the horizon.

According to BodySlam.net, the faction is set to feud with Solo Sikoa and MFT, as it was discussed for a while by management. The seeds were already planted over the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown, and Sikoa and his family are set to cross paths with Uncle Howdy and his family on the blue brand.

The feud could kick off in the coming week when Solo Sikoa defends his United States Championship against Sami Zayn. The 32-year-old star wants to add more gold to his faction, and this might be where the two groups would collide on Friday Night SmackDown.

