The Wyatt Sicks tease major return with new target ahead of SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks shared a cryptic message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Toronto, Canada. Uncle Howdy's faction recently transferred from RAW to the blue brand after losing their rivalry to The Final Testament.

Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match between The Final Testament and The Miz vs. The Wyatt Sicks on the December 9, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. The eerie faction went on hiatus following the loss, but appear to be ready to return to the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks took to X (fka Twitter) to share a bizarre message. The mysterious group seemingly have a new target in mind as seen in the ominous message below.

"HR1987 WHSSTSY D2SA2O the time draws near," wrote the faction.

Unfortunately, The Final Testament did not benefit from their rivalry against The Wyatt Sicks. The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released by the company earlier this month, and Karrion Kross has since begun targeting Sami Zayn on RAW.

Vince Russo explains why The Wyatt Sicks failed on WWE television

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently detailed why he believed The Wyatt Sicks were not successful on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, available via Backstage Pass, Russo noted that Bo Dallas wanted to do a tribute to his brother, the late Bray Wyatt. The veteran suggested that the company was never behind the idea, but went along with it to appease Dallas.

"Mac, I'm telling you, this is what happened. Bo Dallas really wanted to do this as a tribute to his brother. It meant a lot to him. They couldn't say no. And I got to tell you, those early vignettes, Bo blew it out of the water. Man, He was incredible in those early vignettes. Incredible. But it's almost like, Mac, we have to do this under the circumstances, but it's like they were never, ever behind this to begin with, man," said Russo. [from 25:53 onwards]

Check out Rosso's comments in the video below:

Interestingly, Alexa Bliss returned during the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this month wearing a jacket dedicated to Bray Wyatt. The veteran will also be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE tomorrow. Only time will tell if Lil Miss Bliss decides to join Uncle Howdy's faction in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown or whether she could be their new target?

