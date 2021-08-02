"Fans will rejoice" - The Young Bucks teases huge dream match against The New Day

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently took to Twitter to tease a dream match against their WWE counterparts, The New Day.

New Day's Xavier Woods recently acknowledged fans' desire to see the group take on The Young Bucks by putting out a cheeky tweet. WWE had uploaded a clip of New Day sharing the ring with Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. Woods shared the clip and wrote that New Day finally shared the ring with the "Bucks."

"New Day was finally in the ring with the @bucks," tweeted Xavier Woods

New Day was finally in the ring with the @bucks 😁 https://t.co/lBrl5TsUYt — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) August 1, 2021

In response, the AEW Tag Team Champions updated their Twitter bio by stating that they would get into the ring with The New Day someday, which would be a moment to rejoice for fans.

"One day we’ll wrestle New Day & everyone will rejoice. Remember this bio," wrote The Young Bucks

Eagle-eyed fans will also remember that the words used in this bio are almost identical to one The Young Bucks posted a few years ago, in a back and forth with a team that was called The Revival.

With almost an eerie foresight, The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson as well as The Revival's Dash Wilder posted that they would wrestle one day, and 'everyone will rejoice.'

The back and forth between The Young Bucks and FTR

Looking back on it, yes, we did rejoice when the tag team showcase eventually did come to be at Full Gear. Here's to hoping we get the chance to rejoice once again, should The New Day ever share a ring with The Young Bucks.

AEW's The Young Bucks had made a failed pitch to face The New Day in WWE

Earlier this year, AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks made an intriguing revelation about pitching a match pitting them and The New Day to WWE. However, the AEW duo revealed that their pitch was rejected since they weren't willing to join WWE full-time.

randomly just remembered when the new day faced the elite in street fighter at E3 2018 pic.twitter.com/EmoEeBZDH1 — Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) April 3, 2021

The only time fans got to witness the two tag teams together was during the E3 gaming conference back in 2018, the pictures of which fueled rumors about them possibly wrestling each other somewhere down the line.

