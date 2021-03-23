Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) shares a heartfelt message after Andrade's WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Thea Trinidad, aka Zelina Vega, took to Twitter to share an emotional message for Andrade. Earlier today, WWE confirmed that the former NXT Champion had been released from the company. Trinidad used to work as Andrade's manager before she was released by WWE in November last year.

In her post, Trinidad hailed Andrade as one of the most talented people in the business. She referred to him as her brother and seemed grateful about their time working together in WWE. Here's what she had to say about Andrade:

"Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories, and have a brother for life. Love you hermano. #TranquiloForLife"

She also posted a collage of their pictures together in WWE. These included the ones inside the ring as well as the ones that they took backstage. Trinidad and Andrade share a good bond in real life, and she genuinely wishes for his success in the business.

WWE confirms Andrade's release after Fastlane 2021

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Over the last few weeks, there were rumors about Andrade asking for his release from WWE. However, several people backstage believed that it wouldn't happen. Thus, WWE's announcement about Andrade's release right after Fastlane took several fans by surprise.

Reports suggest that Andrade doesn't have a 90-day non-compete clause in his release contract. Hence, everyone is interested in knowing his next move as he is free to sign with any rival promotion immediately.