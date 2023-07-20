"Their retirement match"- WWE Universe wants Roman Reigns to face a top superstar at WrestleMania after latest comments

The WWE Universe wants Roman Reigns to cross paths with Seth Rollins in a marquee match at WrestleMania.

During Rollins' recent interview on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, he expressed his interest in another match against his former tag team partner. But according to The Visionary, the bout needs to take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In reaction to Rollins' comments, fans seemed all aboard on the idea of a singles WrestleMania match between The Visionary and The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Twitter, fans came up with interesting reactions, with one fan also suggesting that a WrestleMania match between Rollins and Reigns should be their retirement match.

Rollins and Reigns are the two current top champions of the Stamford-based promotion. At Night of Champions, Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship, becoming the inaugural champion in the process.

Meanwhile, Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 1,000 days. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having unified the title with the WWE Championship at last year's WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins recently spoke about cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE WrestleMania 31

Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania 31, featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a singles match for the WWE Championship.

Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Rollins claimed that his Money in the Bank cash-in changed his career forever.

"That’s the defining one [cash-in at WrestleMania 31]. That’s the one that changed my career. Without that Money in the Bank contract and without that particular cash-in, I’m probably not sitting here having this conversation with y’all so that’s the one that stands out I think. That’s the one that’s gonna live forever I think. I think in this industry, it’s really about moments," Rollins said.

Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He has successfully defended his title against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor.

At the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event, The Visionary will once again put his title on the line against Balor. The rivalry between the two men has been quite intense and heated.

