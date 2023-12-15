"Then we breaking up" - Nia Jax sends a message; makes her position clear

Nia Jax has been a polarizing figure in her WWE career, and it appears that it extends to some of her opinions as well.

When it comes to pop culture, few individuals have made as much of a splash over the last year as Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour. Naturally, though, not everyone is a fan, and it appears that Nia Jax is one such person. When asked by the USA Network if she was a fan of Taylor Swift and what her favorite song was from the singer, Jax replied by asking who Swift was and whether "he" plays football, seemingly saying she did not know her.

On top of that, when fans humorously replied on Twitter saying that if she did not like Taylor Swift, they had to break up, Jax had no hesitation in saying she was ready to do so.

"Then we breaking up," Nia Jax shared.

Nia Jax recently broke character to confess her love for R-Truth

Nia Jax is currently in a back-and-forth feud with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW, where the two have brought up their old rivalry from 2018. On that occasion, heading into the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, where the two brands got into a brawl, Jax accidentally punched Becky Lynch hard, thus breaking her nose.

This led to the iconic shot of The Man standing with a broken nose, ready to take on anyone coming her way, and would be what kickstarted the massive push that resulted in her competing against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and ended with her winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles.

Nia Jax recently broke character despite being a heel to confess that she loved R-Truth on Twitter, sharing one of his funnier segments.

It remains to be seen if Jax and R-Truth end up interacting on camera.

