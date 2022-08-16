Create
Theory defeats former WWE World Champion on RAW 

Theory emerged victorious on the Red brand
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Aug 16, 2022

Theory collided with former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The two stars have been involved in a program since The Show Off returned to the company several weeks ago. Ziggler established himself as a babyface by targeting the current Money in the Bank contract holder on the Red brand.

Can Mr. #MITB @_Theory1 kickstart his momentum on #WWERaw or will @HEELZiggler pick up a feelgood win? https://t.co/eCvD8ZPsDW

The 25-year-old star made his televised return on this week's episode of RAW during a backstage segment. He was last seen at SummerSlam where he tried to cash in on his contract during the Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Theory addressed the event during the segment and was confronted by Dolph Ziggler. They began brawling all over backstage and had to be separated by officials. They were set to collide in the main event of the show.

The Main Event ALL DAY🚀 #thatsalldaytheory #atowndown https://t.co/b3S0aFw1bz

During the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank delivered his A-Town Down finishing move, but Ziggler kicked out. The Show Off hit Theory with a Zig Zag for a two count. As he was about to perform a super kick, Theory counted it and hit the A-Town Down again to win the match via pinfall.

