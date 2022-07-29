Current WWE Superstar takes a shot at John Cena claiming to be a bigger star than the 16-time World Champion 

WWE Superstar Theory recently took aim at John Cena, claiming he is a bigger star in wrestling today.

Theory has been compared a lot to the 16-time World Champion this year, with his ability to control the crowd both physically and verbally at such a young age.

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, the 24-year-old star was asked if Cena is the biggest star in wrestling right now.

"Just attention to detail in what you said, you said 'right now'. Of course not right now! we know who right now is, it's me, it's all day, it's A-Town Down, Theory." From 2:01 to 2:27

'Mr. Money in the Bank' Theory is set to take on Bobby Lashley this Saturday at SummerSlam with the United States Championship on the line.

Wrestling veteran compares Theory to another star other than John Cena

Whilst many see similarities between Cena and the current Men's Money in the Bank contract holder, there are many other performers who the young star has similarities with.

Speaking with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam preview show, Joel Gertner said that Theory reminds him of Seth Rollins.

"We talked about the pedigree of Seth Rollins. Theory, same mold, same journey, same fight to get to the big dance, except as he is quick to point out, it didn't take him 15-17 years to get to the dance." H/T Sportskeeda

Unlike Cena, Seth Rollins grinded on the independent wrestling scene for many years prior to becoming a major WWE star.

Is John Cena the greatest WWE star of all time? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

