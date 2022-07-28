"Same journey, same fight" - 30-year wrestling veteran compares young RAW star to Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is one of the most prolific stars of WWE's current era. He has won almost every title there is to win and keeps entertaining fans with tremendous matches. A long-time wrestling veteran has now drawn comparisons between him and a young RAW star.

During the SummerSlam 2022 Preview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter, and Joel Gertner (a 30-year veteran and former ECW figure) highlighted and predicted all the matches on the card. One of the most interesting and difficult-to-predict matches was the United States title clash between Bobby Lashley and Theory.

The 30-year-veteran spoke at length about how difficult it is to predict the US Championship match and stated that Theory belongs to the same mold as Seth Rollins:

"So now, it's Bobby Lashley and Theory. Variations on a theme - just two of the best athletes in the company, two world-class athletes. We talked about the pedigree of Seth Rollins. Theory, same mold, same journey, same fight to get to the big dance, except as he is quick to point out, it didn't take him 15-17 years to get to the dance," Gertner said.

He continued:

"Bobby Lashley had been tracked quite quickly into the wrestling business. He stepped away and got into MMA, did some work in the independent wrestling scene, returned to the WWE, hasn't lost a step, and is in the peak and prime of his career," Gertner said. "This one's going to be really hotly contested. I have a feeling it'll be pretty even. I don't think Bobby Lashley's strength is going to be the be-all-end-all for Theory. I don't think Theory's speed is going to be the be-all-end-all for Theory." (5:36-7:20)

Gertner admitted that he couldn't pick a definitive winner for the US Title bout.

"I think both these guys are seasoned enough even with the experience difference between them. I think they both fought comparable opponents. I think this is going to be one of the better matches we're going to see in the wrestling business this summer. I can't pick," he said. (7:20-7:55)

You can watch the full preview below on YouTube:

Seth Rollins does not have a match at SummerSlam anymore

The Visionary is unfortunately off the SummerSlam 2022 card. While he was initially scheduled to face Riddle at the year's second-biggest show, it has been postponed due to the latter's injury.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday.

For the last few years, Rollins has consistently been in important spots in the summer. Some examples would be him winning the Tag Team Championship, defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title in the main event, or defeating the debuting Dominik Mysterio with no crowd present, or most recently, his classic first of three matches against Edge.

However, it would undoubtedly make a lot of sense to add Seth Rollins to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match. The last time he faced Roman Reigns was at Royal Rumble 2022, and the latter intentionally disqualified himself on that occasion.

The two men had a brief face-to-face moment on RAW this past week where The Tribal Chief flinched in a rare moment. Only time will tell if this face-off will lead to a possible angle or not.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins enter the title picture? Sound off in the comments below.

