Theory reaches an interesting new record after Money in the Bank win

WWE Superstar Theory has etched his name in the history books after the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Theory had a busy time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday as he found himself in two matches. Earlier in the night, he lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley in a one-sided contest. However, later in the evening, he was inserted into the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match as the surprise eighth entrant by WWE official Adam Pearce.

The 24-year-old went on to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase to become Mr. Money in the Bank. With this win, the rookie created history as he became the first-ever superstar to lose a championship and then win the Money in the Bank contract on the same night.

He was the sixth superstar to win the contract on his first Money in the Bank ladder match. At 24 years of age, the former United States Champion is also the youngest superstar to hold the briefcase. The contract will allow him to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to a match at the time and place of his choosing.

Theory called out John Cena after Money in the Bank

After the show went off the air, the former US Champion got on the mic to address the WWE Universe in Vegas. He mentioned that he was the future of the company, and fans needed to accept it.

Theory also stated that he was the best in the business, and not even the likes of John Cena could compete with him at this level. This was just another barb in a series of taunts that he has directed at the 16-time world champion over the last few weeks.

It remains to be seen how Cena will respond to the promo. With SummerSlam less than a month away, the two superstars could be headed for a collision course in a huge matchup at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

