"Look like nothing" – WWE Superstar throws shade at John Cena on Monday Night RAW

WWE United States Champion Theory disapproves of the fanfare behind John Cena's return to the company later this month.

Ever since Cena was advertised for the Monday Night RAW episode on June 27, Theory has taunted the 16-time champ to get his attention. Their exchanges on Twitter left many fans wondering if the company was planning to set up a blockbuster clash between the two at SummerSlam.

This week on RAW, backstage correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with Theory before his pose-down with Bobby Lashley. The champion was cynical about all the admiration for John Cena.

He pointed out that 20 years down the line, fans will be celebrating his career, and his achievements will dwarf what Cena has done over the last two decades. Here's what Theory had to say:

"In 20 years, when they celebrate my career, it's gonna make the 20-year John Cena celebration look like nothing!"

Theory went toe-to-toe with Bobby Lashley in a pose-down contest on WWE RAW

This week's RAW main event featured the first-ever Theory Invitational Pose Down. WWE Official Adam Pearce was in the ring to oversee the competition. The two competitors posed for three rounds, with most fans cheering The All Mighty.

As Lashley decisively won the challenge, the young champ mounted a sneak attack on the winner. He sprayed baby oil on the former WWE Champion's eyes and drop-kicked him. Mr. McMahon's protégé then posed for a selfie inside the ring with the United States Championship.

The company's creative team is building up Theory as the next top heel of the red brand. It will be interesting to see if he indeed collides with "Big Match John" in the lead up to the biggest event of the summer.

