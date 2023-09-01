"There is absolutely a danger in that" - Former WWE Champion gives a daunting update regarding current injuries

Superstars from WWE and other promotions put their bodies on the line on a weekly basis to entertain millions of fans across the globe without any hesitation. Recently, former four-time World Champion and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins provided an update regarding his current injuries.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era when he won the tournament and the title against AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2023. The title came into the picture over a year after Roman Reigns won both world titles at WrestleMania 38.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins went on Logan Paul's podcast and spoke about the numerous injuries that he's been dealing with over the past few years. Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, The Visionary gave a daunting update regarding his current injuries. Check it out:

"My back sucks. I've had these injuries for four or five years now. I have two stress fractures in the lowest vertebrae you can possibly have in my lower back and occasionally they flare up. If they accrue too much damage, it can become extremely painful and it can be very difficult for me to get through matches and it can be very difficult for me to get up for the morning activities for days sometimes. So there is absolutely a danger in that.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Payback 2023

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins entered into a feud with The Judgment Day where Finn Balor viciously attacked The Visionary as he wanted to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, things became complicated for the group when Balor went after the title and Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The briefcase caused friction between the two stars over the past few months.

After failing to beat The Visionary at WWE SummerSlam 2023, The Judgment Day went after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, a former rival emerged as Seth Rollins' new opponent.

Shinsuke Nakamura blindsided the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and attacked him on numerous occasions to aggravate his previous and current injuries. The two stars are set to meet at the PLE for the title.

