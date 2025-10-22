"There'd be no Ric Flair" - Former World Champion's son reveals the impact his father had on WWE legend (Exclusive)

WWE has made many stars during its existence, but only a few have come close to Ric Flair. The Nature Boy was one of the most over and successful wrestlers during his time and won numerous titles during his wrestling days. He had the most number of World Title runs in WWE till he was surpassed by John Cena, only earlier this year.

8-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Harley Race, proved to be a huge figure in Flair's life. The two have had a storied rivalry during their time together in the NWA, and Harley Race's son, Justin Race, recently revealed the impact his father had on Flair.

Justin was talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where the host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, asked about Flair's relationship with Harley Race. Justin revealed that Flair looked up to his father a lot and made a bold claim at Harley's funeral, stating that there would be no Ric Flair without Harley Race.

"Oh, it was great! Ric looked up to my father a lot. At dad's funeral, he said if it wasn't for Harley Race, there'd be no Ric Flair. They had tremendous respect for each other. Dad just wasn't gonna pass the baton to just anybody, and he picked Ric. And, Ric has always been wonderful; he's been a wonderful friend to the family, he's just a great guy. He loves to tell Harley stories," Justin said.

Harley Race was seen as the face of NWA, while Ric Flair was the newcomer who would challenge Race to be the face of the company. The two have one of the most famous rivalries in the company, one that would be talked about even decades later, as it helped elevate the careers of both men.

