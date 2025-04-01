"There is no other excuse but laziness" - Vince Russo goes on a rant after WWE RAW (Exclusive)

WWE RAW emanated from The O2 in London, England, last night. The show featured John Cena in a heated segment with Cody Rhodes. As for the main event, Rhea Ripley versus IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship ended in a controversial fashion.

Ad

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo addressed fan criticism of vignettes and commercials during WWE RAW. The former WCW Champion claimed the company wasn't producing enough vignettes to build characters because of laziness.

"Chris, I'm just gonna say it again. There is no other excuse but laziness. Remember back in the day, Chris, when Mankind was hanging out in boiler rooms? I used to love to get to the building (and ask), 'Where's the boiler room?' Because every boiler room was different. And as soon as I would go in there, I'm thinking of all the things Mick could be doing in here. They're too lazy."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"When it's a TV day, the production meeting is usually 11:00, and it's over by 12:00. Bro, that means you have from 12:00 to 8:00. You've got eight hours, bro, eight hours. You have the time to be creative, to find different locations to leave the building. If you're not doing it, it's because you're lazy. There's no other reason for it. Chris." [From 18:31 onwards]

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen whether WWE corrects its approach moving forward. Fans can check out Sportskeeda's full coverage of WWE RAW here.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback