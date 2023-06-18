"There are feelings I have that Bret wouldn't agree with" - Top WWE star shares honest thoughts about The Hitman (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up about her uncle Bret Hart, who has been vocal about his views on the current wrestling landscape.

The Hitman doesn't shy away from sharing his unfiltered views, many of which have been harshly critical of the modern wrestling style. A few months back, Hart particularly pointed out how dives are executed. He took issue with the fact that a single athlete takes down several performers at once by diving off the top rope.

The WWE legend added that wrestling has become very "phony" today. In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya was asked about her uncle's controversial comments. The RAW Superstar explained that she greatly respects Bret Hart's opinions even though she may disagree with them.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also mentioned that even she might have views that her uncle may not agree with necessarily.

"If Bret wants to say something, and if it's the way he feels, I just try to respect and go, okay, I might not agree with it; the talent in WWE might not agree with it. We don't all have to agree with everyone. I'm sure there are feelings I have that Bret wouldn't agree with. There are things that Bret says that I'm like, 'Yeah, I get that well; it's different now, " Natalya. [2:05 - 2:24]

WWE Superstar Natalya says she feels safer doing dives when they are more people outside.

Natalya added that when there are multiple wrestlers outside the ring when she's diving, she feels much safer as there's little scope for things to go wrong. She mentioned that safety is paramount to her whenever she steps into the ring.

"When he made a comment about ten people catching one guy. When I'm in those situations, and somebody wants to do a dive, and there are a bunch of girls to catch it, I just feel so much better because we all can be safer. So it's gonna be so much safer for the person diving when they have a couple of extra bodies to catch them. The bigger thing I always think about is safety," said Natalya. [2:25 - 2:55]

Natalya last competed on the 5th June edition of WWE RAW, where she failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank match after losing to Zoey Stark.

