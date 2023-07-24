"There were so many disappointed girls" - 52-year-old WWE legend shares opinion on Barbie film

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is the latest talk of Tinseltown, with the film garnering a massive fan following. WWE legend Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently gave his honest take on it.

Multi-time world champion John Cena is also reportedly cast in the movie directed by Greta Gerwig. The film was released in theatres on July 21, 2023, and is going up against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Despite the steep challenge, the film seems to be doing well and has garnered a lot of popularity.

Cena's former rival Rob Van Dam, while speaking on the 1 of a Kind podcast, shared his take on the film. RVD mentioned that he and his wife, Katie Forbes (IMPACT Wrestling star), went to watch Barbie at a preview showing.

The 52-year-old legend stated that there were a lot of "disappointed girls" who were all dressed in pink to attend what was supposed to be a party. However, there was seemingly no party, as per the legend, as many were left with gloomy faces.

"And there were several theatres that were showing this and man, there was no party. There were so many disappointed girls all dressed up in pink and not even...There was a lame piece of tinfoil stapled on the wall to take a picture in front of that," RVD said. [0:44 - 1:03]

Check out the full video below:

Was the Barbie movie entertaining to Rob Van Dam?

On the same show, the WWE legend commented that the movie was entertaining. He talked about how there was some tongue-in-cheek humor that kids wouldn't get, but the story was a reflection of the iconic brand and its history.

"There was a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor that kids wouldn't get that was more adult and stuff like that. But yeah, I thought it was entertaining; I like the story they told because it was a reflection of Barbie's actual real history," he added. [2:48 - 3:03]

It remains to be seen how the overall reception to Barbie will be when a few more days pass and how other members of the wrestling fraternity will react.

What did you think of Rob Van Dam's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the 1 of a Kind podcast and give a H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.