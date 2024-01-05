"There was so many things going through my head" - CM Punk reflects on his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames

CM Punk has opened up about his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and what went through his mind before he came out in the arena.

After months of speculation and rumors, The Straight Edge Superstar shocked the world when his "Cult of Personality" theme song hit, leading to him appearing on WWE TV for the first time in nearly a decade. The entire wrestling community was buzzing that night, and many fans were excited to see him return to the Stamford-based company.

During his appearance on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, CM Punk reflected on his return by stating that it was a magical moment, but he still felt a little nervous and concerned.

"Everything happened that day so fast... I was trying to drive to the Allstate Arena and let everybody that [sic] deserved to know that was in my orbit what was about to happen. I've been texting my sisters because nobody knew. That's how you get things done in this business. You keep things close to the vest, you don't leak stuff, and that's where the magic happens, and it was a magical moment. There was [sic] so many things going through my head. The nerves, people I haven't seen in ten years. I had questions, concerns, maybe even worries, and that was all just dispelled like the instant that song hit," said Punk. [0:46-1:36]

CM Punk is set to return to WWE on RAW next week

The Voice of the Voiceless has been advertised for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see him back.

The former WWE Champion signed with the red brand last year, and he'll most likely make his televised in-ring return during the Men's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

He's currently involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins, and if he wins the 30-man battle royal, there's a chance that the two stars will collide for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. It'll be interesting to see what CM Punk does on RAW next week.

Do you think CM Punk should dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.