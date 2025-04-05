"There needs to be more than that if you want me to care" - Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of 2 stars (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has once again called out WWE for their booking of two stars. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, collectively known as the Motor City Machine Guns, were in action on the latest episode of SmackDown.
During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Russo praised MCMG for their wrestling ability before reiterating his previous comment that they needed more than just being good wrestlers to establish a connection with the WWE Universe.
"Dutch (Mantell) and I worked with the Machine Guns for a long time. Good guys, great athletes, great wrestlers. But, again, we've talked about this a long time. They haven't given us a reason to really care about either team. You're watching a match, you know it's going to be a great wrestling match, but there's no connection with either team and the audience."
He continued:
"Since they brought in Shelley and Sabin, we don't know nothing about them. You've got to let us know about these people in order for there to be some kind of connection other than they're great wrestlers. Okay, we know they're great wrestlers. There needs to be more than that if you want me to care." [From 29:09 onwards]
MCMG established themselves as the number one contenders to WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits this week on SmackDown. Fans will have to wait to see if Shelley and Sabin reclaim the titles.
