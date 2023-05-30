"There is nothing else that this company has going" - Former WWE writer details major flaw in having AJ Styles on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is confused why AJ Styles showed up on RAW this week after he was drafted to SmackDown a few weeks ago.

As Seth Rollins was celebrating his first night on the red brand as World Heavyweight Champion, AJ Styles showed up. The two stars shared a moment of mutual respect before the Judgment Day showed up. In the war of words that followed, the nefarious faction challenged the duo to a match, and The Visionary accepted.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why WWE didn't follow up on The Bloodline story. The former writer couldn't come to grips with the fact that The Phenomenal One, being a SmackDown star, was on the show, but no member of The Bloodline could make it.

"The Bloodline storyline is the only thing they have going on right now. There is nothing else that this company has going. However, RAW is not important enough for them to follow up on the show, but AJ is going to come over from SmackDown."

Russo continued that the entire WWE Draft was just a ruse to get higher ratings, and the company has already abandoned the idea of two separate rosters.

"Do you not understand that the Draft at this point is nothing but a ratings ploy? And not only is it a ratings ploy, it's a ratings ploy that doesn't work. The Draft show doesn't even draw ratings anymore. Then you have your draft and literally two weeks later, people are going back. Do you fans not see how gullible and stupid you look?" [From 6:49 - 7:45]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

AJ Styles competed in the main event of Monday Night RAW

After WWE official Adam Pearce made the match official, Seth “Freakin” Rollins joined forces with AJ Styles to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The match was worthy of a main event as the two tandems fought hard for the win. The World Heavyweight Champion finally secured the win for his team when he hit the Stomp on Damian Priest for the second time.

Now that the World Heavyweight Championship is securely around the waist of Seth Rollins, it will be interesting to see what lies for AJ Styles on SmackDown.

What did you think of the RAW main event? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes