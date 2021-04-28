"There are people there (WWE) that I don't want to see" - Jim Johnston isn't too keen on going into the Hall of Fame

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston was a guest on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and the veteran opened up about a potential Hall of Fame induction.

Johnston noted that as WWE has not inducted him already, the chances of going into the Hall of Famer are quite slim. Johnston called the topic of a Hall of Fame induction a 'pesky' thing and believed it was not something to be petty about.

"I think if they haven't already, they're not going to. It's one of those pesky things where you don't want to be petty about it," Johnston said.

WWE fired Jim Johnston in 2017 after a 32-year tenure at the company, and he admitted that getting the Hall of Fame call would be uncomfortable.

Without revealing any names, Johnston bluntly stated that he just doesn't want to interact with certain people in WWE. He added that pro wrestling is no longer a significant part of his life.

"But it's like you guys did fire me, but you want me to come back and put me over by doing the Hall of Fame," Johnston added. "Would it be an honor? Sure. But at the same time, it would be uncomfortable. There are people there that I don't want to see and don't want to shake their hand. But it's not a big aspect of my life now. But one of the positive things after doing WWE for so long is you get to write whatever you want."

If it's a giant guy, it's going to be a slower theme: Jim Johnston on the process of writing a new WWE theme

Johnston also spoke about the process of making the perfect theme song for a wrestler.

The man responsible for several popular WWE theme songs explained that he watched videos of the performers to get a feel of their characters, physical presence, and overall energy.

"I never really got a whole lot of information. If I could see any video, that helped tremendously. Where I start, I want to know a basic tempo and vibe. If it's a giant guy, it's going to be a slower theme. The tempo reflects he's a big guy. The guys that are smaller, you want to reflect the energy. You start there, and I just try to find something that resonates. I just start playing stuff, and something will make me go, that's it," Johnston stated.

Jim Johnston also revealed details of his 'handshake deal' with Vince McMahon and his criticism of the current entrance themes in WWE and AEW.